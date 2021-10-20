Got the best pasta sauce recipe? Check out the contest that could get it on store shelves

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Who wouldn’t want to be pasta jar famous? Great Day KC introduces you to one man who wants to bottle up your pasta sauce recipe and put it in grocery stores! Are you the chef of your house, whipping and mixing up your own recipes? Well if pasta sauce is one of those recipes then you have a chance to make Kansas City proud. The guys at ‘Just Like Home Kitchen Recipes’ have an opportunity for you to become pasta jar famous!

Just Like Home Kitchen Recipes offers the opportunity for culinary novices and home cooks to submit their favorite recipes for a chance to win $1,000 and the opportunity to be considered for distribution at retailers nationwide. The contest is accepting submissions from Oct. 1, 2021, through midnight Dec. 1, 2021.