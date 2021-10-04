Grab your dancing shoes for the Red Shoe Shindig, a night out helping a great cause

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – When was the last time you went out for dinner and dancing? If it’s been a while you’re not alone. I think we all deserve a fun night out and luckily, the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City is inviting us to do just that, but for a good cause, and they’re inviting us to do it wearing red shoes. Ronald McDonald House Charities CEO Tami Greenberg joined us to tell us all about it.

The Red Shoe Shindig is Saturday, October 9th at Loews Hotel in Kansas City Missouri, featuring food, cocktails and dancing. To learn more about the work that Ronald McDonald House Charities do or to see how you can volunteer, visit RMHCKC.org.

Plus, if you’re looking for the perfect red shoe, Donna headed over to Dillards to find some amazing options.