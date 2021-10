KANSAS CITY, Mo. – When you’re done with the pumpkin patch, roll on over to a roller dance workshop centered around teaching beginners the basics of skating. Earlier this week, we spoke with the organizer, who says the workshop will cover spins, combos, crazy leg tricks and so much more.

Find out more about the free class for Intermediate Roller Dance this Sunday October 24 on the WERQ Dance Fitness Studio Facebook page.