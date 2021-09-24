Grab your tickets to Cocktails for Casa, A Night of Hope to help KC kids

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Tickets are now available for Cocktails for CASA, A Night of Hope benefiting Jackson County CASA. The proceeds go to helping Jackson County CASA in its mission to serve kids who have been removed from their homes due to abuse or neglect. They use benefits such as this one to now only raise money but to raise awareness and bring in more volunteers.

“We are in desperate demand for more volunteers,” Jackson County CASA’s Tahir Atwater said. “We serve about 1,250 kids a year and that’s less than half the kids coming through the court system. So that’s a lot of kids and a lot of volunteers.”

A Night of Hope will include great food, a silent auction, a live auction, an open bar and a signature drink, which we got a lesson in how to make.

To make your own CASA-mapolitan as created by Liquid Mind and Concepts.

Start by pouring in agava into a shaker followed by …

1.5 ounces of vodka

.75 ounces of white grape juice

.75 ounces of freshly squeezed lemon juice

shake and serve!

Or get your tickets now to enjoy one at the event!

For more information and to get tickets, visit the Jackson County CASA website. The event is Friday, October 1 at Pennway Place at Studio Dan Meiners. Or learn how you can become a volunteer.

Plus check out some of the items that will be included in the auction below.