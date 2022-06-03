KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s a performance that is like food for the soul and a citywide celebration to kick off Juneteenth where everyone will feel nourished and have a sense of belonging. Today on Great Day KC we welcomed Grammy-Award-Winning Songwriter, Composer and Performer Brian Kennedy; Solo Artist Darnell Kirkwood and the visionary behind the Sunday Dinner Event and Owner of Ruby Jeans Juicery, Chris Goode.

See what you can expect from Sunday Dinner this weekend from the people behind it in the video above. Sunday Dinner will be hosted at the Nelson Atkins Museum this Sunday. Experience a healing performance from Brian Kennedy and special guest. The show begins at 2:30pm.