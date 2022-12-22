KANSAS CITY, Mo – The race to the stores for last-minute gift shopping is underway. Shopping experts say to have a plan in order to successfully complete your thrilling shopping mission. Here are 4 must-have toys to add to your gift to list to get the job done right.

CARE BEARS 40TH ANNIVERSARY CARE-A-LOT BEAR

Celebrate 40 years of “sharing and caring” with Care-a-Lot Bear, the FIRST bear from the magical kingdom of Care-a-Lot. Care-a-Lot Bear is uniquely designed as a special collector’s edition bear featuring multicolored plush with silver sparkles, a shimmery belly badge, 40th logo on the foot, and a Certificate of Authenticity.

DISNEY DOORABLES LET’S GO! AROUND THE WORLD MULTI PEEK

Behind every door a global surprise is in store with Disney Doorables Let’s Go! Around the World Multi Peek. Open the Airplane to discover an exciting destination – camping, tropical, international, amusement, or snow getaways – with a unique collection of 5, 6, or 7 stylized 1.5-inch-figures and collector cards.

NATURALISTAS FASHION DOLLS

Naturalistas is a sleek line of contemporary natural-hair fashion dolls, created to uplift and encourage children of color by representing the beauty and uniqueness of naturally textured black hair. These stunning 12-inch dolls feature five points of articulation – perfect for posing and imaginative storytelling.

RUKUSfx MOTION-CONTROLLED MUSIC MIXER

Move, mix and create with RUKUSfx, a hand-held motion-controlled music mixer! With four simple moves — PUNCH, SWIPE, TWIST, and FLICK – creators can loop, mix, and remix customized music tracks. Up the performance with built-in microphone, 80 crazy sound effects, and LEDs that pulse and change colors with every move!