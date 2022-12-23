KANSAS CITY, Mo – Even though Chirstmas is only 3 days away, Christmas shopping continues gifts. If this is you, then consider shopping at Zulily for easy, affordable gifts. Here are some options to consider for the litle ones.

For Babies 0-24 months: Fisher Price Laugh & Learn Magical Lights Fish Bowl Set ($15.74)

Help your little one learn cause and effect with this delightful set. When they put an aquatic friend into the fish bowl, they get entertaining lights and sounds. The bowl also features push buttons that teach about the alphabet, shapes and numbers.

For Kids Ages 2-4: The Learning Journey Little Llama My First Big Floor Puzzle ($11.49)

Spark interest and concentration from your little one as they assemble this adorably detailed floor puzzle shaped like a llama.

For Kids Ages 5-7: LEGO® Disney Pixar Lightyear™ 76830 Zyclops Chase ($15.99)

Venture into exciting space-exploration exploits with little learners in this engaging Buzz Lightyear™ set that features beginner, easy-to-assemble pieces.

For Kids Ages 8-9: Small World Toys Hot Rod Construction Set ($12.49)

Mini motorists, it’s time to rev those engines! This hot rod set brings challenging fun to playtime, allowing builders to craft their very own race car! It’s a stimulating activity perfectly suited for any speed racer!

For Kids Ages 10-12: Epic Deals Rainbow Wavy Stripe Notebook Anti-Stress Popper ($16.99)

Keep your head cool under pressure with this style-savvy notebook that offers a chic popper cover for pushing down stress and keeping idle hands busy.