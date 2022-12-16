KANSAS CITY, Mo – Treat your little ones with gifts from Spin Master Toys. See Adriana’s top 4 picks of the season.

Purse Pets Print Perfect

Get ready for Print Power! Meet Bamboo Boo and Hoot Couture featuring trendy pattern designs and stylish details. Print Perfect Purse Pets are interactive purses that really blink and respond to your touch with 30 new sounds and reactions.

PAW Patrol Rubble X-Treme Truck

Rubble is ready for mega missions with his all-new Mega Rubble 2-in-1 Truck, packed with amazing features including a command center transformation, a secondary vehicle, articulated scoop, crane and accessories.

Gabby’s Dollhouse Dress Up Closet

Inspired by the Dollhouse Deliveries from the show, this playset opens and transforms into Gabby’s Dress Up Closet. Dress the included Gabby Girl figure up in different outfits and accessories. Watch Gabby show off her OOTD on the spinning catwalk feature or pose in front of the photobooth with swappable backgrounds to match every look. Gabby’s Dress Up Closet connects to the Deluxe Room Playsets and Gabby’s Purrfect Dollhouse (each sold separately) for extended play.

Monster Jam MEGA Megalodon RC

Overcome any obstacle with the biggest Megalodon remote control truck. The powerful all-terrain RC measures over two feet long and features oversized tires to put you in control of epic Monster Jam action. Show off your stunts with a fully functional remote controller, detailed body, authentic BKT Tires and look-alike chassis.