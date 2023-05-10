KANSAS CITY, Mo – Last-minute shoppers don’t fret! We have your last-minute Mother’s Day Gift Guide for all of mom’s beauty needs.

VOLOOM Rootie Hair Volumizing Iron

Achieve the perfect salon style at home thanks to an ingenious hair tool – the VOLOOM Hair Volumizing Iron. As the 1st hair volumizing iron, it is your trusted secret weapon for eliminating flat, lifeless hair. Not a curling iron and not a flat iron, this unique and revolutionary tool is the answer to luscious volume that lasts 3 days or more without the damage of teasing. Its patented checkerboard-design ceramic plates create hidden “volume pockets” that lift the top layers up and away from the scalp.

milk_shake Air Dry Look Gift Set

Achieve beautiful air-dried hairstyles with this trio of milk_shake hair products – complete with a pink floral cotton cosmetic bag. The milk_shake® lifestyling medium hold gel provides hold to create defined styles with incredible shine, while the milk_shake® lifestyling texturizing cream is a bodifying molding cream. And when applied to dry hair, it gives body, giving separation and control.

Finish with the milk_shake incredible milk – an intense leave-in spray mask hair treatment that performs twelve actions: protects hair from UV rays; repairs all hair types; maintains color; protects from heat; detangles; maintains hair style; adds maximum shine; creates body and volume; controls frizz; banishes and prevents split ends; easy straightening; smoothes the cuticle.

FaceTory Scalp & Hair Mask Bundle

Each Facetory mask is packed with fermented ingredients like soybean, aloe and rice that are rich with vitamins and antioxidants to help eliminate frizz, promote hair growth, and condition the hair and scalp for silky, luscious locks. With a lightweight creamy consistency, they soothe the scalp, are ideal for all hair types and are gentle enough for daily use.

Choose from Strengthen which clarifies an oily scalp while keeping your lovely locks strong, manageable, and soft, Moisturize which delivers smoothing and anti-frizz benefits to the hair while restoring and fortifying the scalp and Balance which balances scalp’s pH levels while also hydrating and nourishing hair strands for soft and smooth hair.