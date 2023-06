KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Our of thousands of entries, four lucky finalists joined us on Great Day KC this morning to see who would win the tickets from Mix 93.3 to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Kansas City!

Check out the moment our winner learned she would be going to the concert! But don’t worry, no one walked away empty-handed, the other three finalists were given ticket to Ed Sheeran’s concert this August.

Stay tuned to fox4kc.com/contests for more opportunities to win!