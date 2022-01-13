Guy’s Deli and Pizza shares easy recipe to celebrate grand opening

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – After the owner of Joe’s Pizza Buy the Slice announced his retirement in October, a new business quickly stepped in to buy the popular Westport spot. Guy’s Deli and Pizza is now open in the back of Kelly’s. The menu honors the former tenant by offering Joe’s pizza recipes. It also features new items, including a peanut butter and jelly sandwich with a little crunch: barbecue chips. The head of operations for Guy’s Snacks, Brittany Clemons, shared a recipe on Great Day KC.

GUY’s Hot Pastrami Sandwich

Ingredients

2 slices of marble rye bread

mustard

2 slices of provolone

2 oz red onion

6 oz pastrami

Squeeze mustard on 2 slices of bread. Place 2 slices of provolone over the mustard on one slice of bread. Place red onion on top of provolone. On the other slice, place pastrami over the mustard. Bake for 7 minutes at 460 degrees. After baking, cut sandwich diagonally. Serve with chips. ENJOY!