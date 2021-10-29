Halloween parties for kids, teens, and adults, check out what’s happening this weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – There are many Halloween events taking place around the metro starting tomorrow. From Trunk or Treats for the kids to pub crawls for the adults, there is something happening for every one to take part in. Great Day KC rounded up a few for you in case you’re still trying to decide on your plans.

Let’s start with Beats & Broomsticks Hocus Pocus in the Park. Calling all ghosts, goblins, witches and Sanderson sisters. Zona Rosa is hosting the Halloween event of the season at Central Park. The event starts at 5 pm and will have DJ spinning spooky tunes. The kids can trick-or-treat at select Zona Rosa stores and the movie Hocus Pocus will play outdoors starting at 7pm. Just bring your blanket & chair and find a cozy spot! The first 500 guests will get a special halloween goodie bag! This is a family-friendly event, free for the community.

Now, if your teens are looking for a nice fright fest, you can count on Worlds of Fun to give them a good scare with their Halloween Haunt festivities going on through Saturday, October 30th. Terrifying characters including a hundred of more zombies will enjoy trying to get a good scare out of whoever dares to enter. There will be seven scare mazes to get lost in for the night.This Halloween event really allows you to experience the thrills of your favorite rides and the chills of extreme haunted attractions as you navigate the fog-filled mazes. Tickets start at $39. It is not recommended for kids under 14 years old.

For adults looking to get out on the town this weekend, Up-Down is bringing the fun back to Halloween on Friday and Saturday. Join Up-Down as they celebrate their favorite holiday. They will have a costume contests each night. The judges will be finding the best costumes at the bar from 9 pm to 11pm. They will announce winners at 11:30pm with prizes for the best individual and group costumes. Their blood bag specialty cocktails will be back for one weekend only. They will have a photo booth to help you preserve all your memories. So, come out and join up-down for a weekend of halloween fun.