KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Chiefs fans are not only hungry for a big win on Sunday but also some football food! It’s a win-win if the snacks are healthy. Mom and health expert, Kelsey Murphy, shares a recipe for tuna pizza bites from Safe Catch.
Tuna Pizza Bites
- 1 Can Safe Catch Elite Wild Tuna
- 3 Large Eggs
- 3 Tbsp Tomato Paste
- 1 tsp Dried Parsley
- 1 tsp Dried Basil
- 1 tsp Garlic Powder
- ¼ Cup Quick Oats
- ½ Cup Grated Parmesan
- 1 Cup Grated Mozzarella
- Cooking Spray
- Preheat oven to 350 Degrees F
- Lightly spray a 24 count mini muffin tin with cooking spray and sprinkle a dusting of grated parmesan cheese in the bottom of each cup
- Open a can of Safe Catch Elite Wild Tuna (Do not drain), flake with a fork in can until all liquid is absorbed by tuna, then empty into a medium mixing bowl, adding other wet ingredients: 3 Eggs and 3 Tbsp tomato paste
- Add quick oats and dry spices to the mixing bowl, with half the mozzarella and any remaining parmesan, then mix with a fork until all ingredients are combined
- Use a small cookie scoop or tablespoon to place pizza bite mixture into the 24 muffin tin cups and bake for 12 minutes
- Top pizza bites with remaining mozzarella and bake for 4-6 mins or until cheese has browned
- Remove pizza bites from oven and let cool, until a table knife easily removes each bite