KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Chiefs fans are not only hungry for a big win on Sunday but also some football food! It’s a win-win if the snacks are healthy. Mom and health expert, Kelsey Murphy, shares a recipe for tuna pizza bites from Safe Catch.

Tuna Pizza Bites

1 Can Safe Catch Elite Wild Tuna

3 Large Eggs

3 Tbsp Tomato Paste

1 tsp Dried Parsley

1 tsp Dried Basil

1 tsp Garlic Powder

¼ Cup Quick Oats

½ Cup Grated Parmesan

1 Cup Grated Mozzarella

Cooking Spray

Preheat oven to 350 Degrees F Lightly spray a 24 count mini muffin tin with cooking spray and sprinkle a dusting of grated parmesan cheese in the bottom of each cup Open a can of Safe Catch Elite Wild Tuna (Do not drain), flake with a fork in can until all liquid is absorbed by tuna, then empty into a medium mixing bowl, adding other wet ingredients: 3 Eggs and 3 Tbsp tomato paste Add quick oats and dry spices to the mixing bowl, with half the mozzarella and any remaining parmesan, then mix with a fork until all ingredients are combined Use a small cookie scoop or tablespoon to place pizza bite mixture into the 24 muffin tin cups and bake for 12 minutes Top pizza bites with remaining mozzarella and bake for 4-6 mins or until cheese has browned Remove pizza bites from oven and let cool, until a table knife easily removes each bite