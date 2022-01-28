KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Chiefs fans are not only hungry for a big win on Sunday but also some football food! It’s a win-win if the snacks are healthy. Mom and health expert, Kelsey Murphy, shares a recipe for tuna pizza bites from Safe Catch.

Tuna Pizza Bites

  • 1 Can Safe Catch Elite Wild Tuna
  • 3 Large Eggs
  • 3 Tbsp Tomato Paste
  • 1 tsp Dried Parsley
  • 1 tsp Dried Basil
  • 1 tsp Garlic Powder
  • ¼ Cup Quick Oats
  • ½ Cup Grated Parmesan
  • 1 Cup Grated Mozzarella
  • Cooking Spray
  1. Preheat oven to 350 Degrees F
  2. Lightly spray a 24 count mini muffin tin with cooking spray and sprinkle a dusting of grated parmesan cheese in the bottom of each cup
  3. Open a can of Safe Catch Elite Wild Tuna (Do not drain), flake with a fork in can until all liquid is absorbed by tuna, then empty into a medium mixing bowl, adding other wet ingredients: 3 Eggs and 3 Tbsp tomato paste
  4. Add quick oats and dry spices to the mixing bowl, with half the mozzarella and any remaining parmesan, then mix with a fork until all ingredients are combined
  5. Use a small cookie scoop or tablespoon to place pizza bite mixture into the 24 muffin tin cups and bake for 12 minutes
  6. Top pizza bites with remaining mozzarella and bake for 4-6 mins or until cheese has browned
  7. Remove pizza bites from oven and let cool, until a table knife easily removes each bite