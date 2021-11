KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Grab your popcorn and gather to watch an iconic ’80s TV series in a whole new way.

A reboot of Michael Landon’s Highway to Heaven premieres on Lifetime this Saturday. Featuring 7th Heaven’s Barry Watson and Grammy Award Winner Jill Scott.

The contemporary reboot of Highway to Heaven is perfect for a family movie night with a message centered around love, kindness, hope and encouragement.

Highway to Heaven airs this Saturday, November 6th on Lifetime.