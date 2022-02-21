KANSAS CITY, Mo. – In honor of Black History Month, we’re highlighting people making a difference in the Kansas City community. This week, the president of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, Bob Kendrick, talks about the history of the iconic KC heart and how it started 80 years ago with the Kansas City Monarchs.

“We celebrate the great Kansas City Monarchs. In 1941 and 1942, that heart was literally worn on their sleeves. So the Monarchs literally wore their heart on their sleeve,” Kendrick said.

Hear Kendrick talk about the KC heart being a symbol of civic pride in the video player above.