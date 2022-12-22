KANSAS CITY, Mo – Parents, become Santa’s helper this season when you add gifts under the tree. SkyRocket Toys is the go-to brand for fun, electronic toys for kids! All can be purchased at Target or Amazon.

MOJI THE LOVABLE LABRADOODLE

Moji responds to touch and voice commands with 150+ unique reactions! Moji’s smart collar with color screen displays animated puppy emojis that communicates their thoughts, from feeling playful to needing to go potty! Tail-wagging, head-tilting, and performing tricks like “High Five!” and “Speak!” make Moji life-like. Accessories include a 2-sided bowl, and interactive chew rope toy and grooming brush. Available at Target and Amazon.

MEGA CHOMP R/C SHARK

Mega Chomp is the great white R/C shark you control on land! Its swishing tail and half submerged body turn any floor into shark-infested waters. At almost 20” long, from teeth to tail, Mega Chomp’s mega size strikes fear into everyone he chases. Attack your siblings, friends and the entire neighborhood! Available at Target and Amazon.

SKY VIPER FORCE HOVER SPHERE DRONE

Put down the remote with the new Sky Viper Force Hover Drone. Smart sensors detect your hands and surroundings, enabling Force Drone to fly itself. Just toss into the air and give it a push. No flying experience needed and there’s no learning curve. The power is in your hands!

Available at Target and Amazon.