KANSAS CITY, Mo. — ‘It’s Christmas Again’, from local filmmakers, is a modern-day musical that tells the true meaning of Christmas. Enjoy this movie from the comfort of your home by reserving a virtual ticket for only $15 this holiday season.
Posted:
Updated:
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — ‘It’s Christmas Again’, from local filmmakers, is a modern-day musical that tells the true meaning of Christmas. Enjoy this movie from the comfort of your home by reserving a virtual ticket for only $15 this holiday season.