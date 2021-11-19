Holiday shopping made easy with 300 shops in one place at the KC Holiday Boutique

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Shop until you drop starting today with over 300 companies for the 2021 Kansas City Holiday Boutique. There you can discover vendors showcasing the latest trends, jewelry, kids items and gourmet foods for the holiday season.

Toni Talley joined us live from the Overland Park Convention Center where the holiday boutique event will take place. She talks to the Holiday Boutique Show Manager Lisa Gardon to see what you can expect from this year’s event.

The event runs from November 18 through 21 and you can purchase tickets at KCHolidayBoutique.com.

New boutiques from all over the country will contribute to this year’s Holiday Boutique event. From the Festival of Trees to a girls’ night out, to the new boutique cafe, the Holiday Boutique offers the perfect gifts for friends, family and coworkers.

Toni was live at the Boutique with Craig Jones with the Savory Addictions. His business got started in KC with help from Kauffman Foundation Start-up program and now he sells a variety of flavors of nuts. Visit him at Booth 831 at KC Holiday Boutique.