How to ensure your google account and passwords are secure with one click

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – To mark Cyber Security Awareness Month we’re talking to an expert in online security. Did you know the average person has created 15 new online account since COVID began, greatly expanding the risk of cyberattacks. Toni sat down with the Google expert to get tips to keep your personal information safe.

One big tip is to make sure you’re using different passwords on each of your accounts. Therefore, losing that one password won’t expose all your other accounts. To keep track of those passwords, use a password manager, such as Google’s built-in password manager on Chrome.

You can make sure your account is secure with google by going to myaccount.google/securitycheckup.