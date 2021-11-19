How to stay on track and avoid overeating at your holiday feasts

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Now one thing many of us will be doing this weekend is preparing the menu for our Thanksgiving dinner. So here to help us out with a few guilt free snack ideas is fitness expert Eraldo Maglara. We all love to eat around this time, and there are so many sweets to go around, so we put Maglara to the test. Hear what how the NSCA-CPT Certified trainer helps his clients.

Among his tips are to look for fresh food options, otherwise be moderate in sweets and the not-so-healthy dishes, and give yourself a break. Among his favorite foods to snack on are avocados, almond butter, and cottage cheese, and if you want to try to concentrate on not overeating, he suggests using a smaller plate.

But overall, enjoy your family and nourish your soul over the holidays by celebrating with friends.