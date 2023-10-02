Posted: Oct 2, 2023 / 12:28 PM CDT Updated: Oct 2, 2023 / 12:28 PM CDT SHARE KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This Wednesday at Kauffman Center, ‘Foolers Live‘ will hit the stage with 4 acts that each fooled famed magicians Penn & Taylor. Get your tickets today at FoolersLive.com Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Δ Suggest a Correction ✕ Read next > Read next > Next ✕ ✕ Read next > Next story in Cancel Read next > Next story in Cancel