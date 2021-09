PARKVILLE, Mo. -- A day out with her friend took an upsetting turn for one woman visiting Parkville from out of town. She's in search of her two significant rings and even Parkville police are asking for the public's help.

"When you leave The University of Nebraska Medical Center you get to ring the bell and the bell means you beat the cancer and made it through the treatments,” Marcela Tomes, who lost her ring, said.