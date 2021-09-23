Inside the Parade of Hearts that has Kansas City feeling the love

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City is about to feel a lot of love with the Parade of Hearts. The community of cities that make up Kansas City is showing their hearts in a Parade of Hearts. Beautifully created 3D hearts will blanket our region with love and inspiration.

We talk to Jenn Nussbeck, one of the co-chairs of the Parade of Hearts, to see how it got started, how you can get involved, and more on the heart designs.

“We had 700 designs submitted,” Nussbeck said. “And that really talks to our arts community really embracing and putting their hearts forward.”

While the design submission period is done, there is still one more week to submit to be a sponsor for one of the hearts.

All of the chosen artists will soon be picking up their hearts to work on them before they will be be placed throughout the metro in March. As for where they will be placed, a committee consisting of leaders throughout the metro will be formed to select heart communities. The focus will be on bringing in visitors and helping the local economies.

When the parade ends next June, the hearts will go up for auction, and proceeds will support those in the healthcare sector and the arts community.

For more information, check out TheParadeOfHearts.com, and visit their sponsorship page to see how you can support the parade.