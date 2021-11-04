Inside the paranormal history of Belvoir Winery

LIBERTY, Mo. – Earlier this week, we took you to a winery in Liberty offering one of the best vineyards in Missouri. Now booze isn’t the only thing the popular destination has for their guests. They’re also offering activities such as murder mystery dinners and even spookier paranormal investigations as the winery was once home to an orphanage, hospital, nursing and retirement home.

Scared yet? Take a listen to learn what you may bump into during the night at Belvoir Winery.

To learn more about how you can partake in a murder mystery dinner or a paranormal investigation at Belvoir Winery, check out their website at BelvoirWinery.com.