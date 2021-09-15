Inside the voting for the Best of KC 2021 with The Pitch

Great Day KC

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Best of Kansas City is back! This is your chance to vote for all of your favorite things about KC! We talk to The Pitch about what goes into the contest and categories. You can cast your votes September 1-30.

Vote now at ThePitchKC.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest

More News

Digital First

More digital first