KANSAS CITY, Mo. – You don’t always have to order out to eat, especially on holidays like Halloween. These are days you want to get crafty in the kitchen to create picture perfect moments. Joining us now to show some Instagram-worthy recipes for your Halloween party is award-winning educator Dr. Karan Aronian. She has the guide book to celebrate in style this year.

Plug in some strobes and get your themed music list set for a party for the adults after the kids are done trick or treating. Here are a few tasty treats that you can serve.

Pumpkin Popcorn Balls – Make your normal popcorn balls with a dash of food coloring to make them orange for the pumpkin theme

DIY Coffin Chocolate Boxes – Grab coffin shaped boxes or make them yourself and fill with chocolate

Appletini Halloweeny – Mix up Green Apple Schnapps with some vodka and apple slices

The Big To Do – Take any dark beer and add a shot of Irish Cream.