KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chef Adam Glass gives you all the inspiration you need to make the perfect fish taco at home! This morning, he’s showing us the how-to on his My-O-Mahi Fish Tacos.

Roasted Jalapeno Crema

· 1 C Sour Cream

· ½ C Mayo

· 1-2 Jalapenos, roasted, peeled and seeded

· 2 Tbsp Honey

· 2 Cloves Garlic, minced

· 2 Limes, zested & juiced

· 1 Tbsp Chili Powder

· Salt & Pepper, to taste

1. Combine all ingredients in a blender or food processor; puree until smooth consistency; check for seasonings and adjust as necessary

2. Store for up 2 two weeks in the refrigerator

*The jalapeno amount can be adjusted to fit your spicy preferences; leave the seeds in for maximum heat. Green bell peppers may be substituted if no spiciness is desired.

Garlicky-Pickled Red Onions

· 2 C Red Onion, finely sliced

· 1 C Red Wine Vinegar

· ½ C Water

· ½ C Granulated Sugar

· 8 Cloves Garlic, smashed

· 2 Tbsp Black Peppercorn

· 2 Tbsp Kosher Salt

· 1 Tbsp Crushed Red Pepper, optional

1. In a sauce pan, combine all ingredients except the onions and bring to a low simmer; stir until the salt & sugar have been dissolved.

2. Allow mixture to cool slightly; in a canning jar or tight container, add the onions and pour the mixture over, ensuring all onion slices are fulling submerged.

3. Store up to 4 weeks