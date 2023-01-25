KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chef Adam Glass gives you all the inspiration you need to make the perfect fish taco at home! This morning, he’s showing us the how-to on his My-O-Mahi Fish Tacos.
Roasted Jalapeno Crema
· 1 C Sour Cream
· ½ C Mayo
· 1-2 Jalapenos, roasted, peeled and seeded
· 2 Tbsp Honey
· 2 Cloves Garlic, minced
· 2 Limes, zested & juiced
· 1 Tbsp Chili Powder
· Salt & Pepper, to taste
1. Combine all ingredients in a blender or food processor; puree until smooth consistency; check for seasonings and adjust as necessary
2. Store for up 2 two weeks in the refrigerator
*The jalapeno amount can be adjusted to fit your spicy preferences; leave the seeds in for maximum heat. Green bell peppers may be substituted if no spiciness is desired.
Garlicky-Pickled Red Onions
· 2 C Red Onion, finely sliced
· 1 C Red Wine Vinegar
· ½ C Water
· ½ C Granulated Sugar
· 8 Cloves Garlic, smashed
· 2 Tbsp Black Peppercorn
· 2 Tbsp Kosher Salt
· 1 Tbsp Crushed Red Pepper, optional
1. In a sauce pan, combine all ingredients except the onions and bring to a low simmer; stir until the salt & sugar have been dissolved.
2. Allow mixture to cool slightly; in a canning jar or tight container, add the onions and pour the mixture over, ensuring all onion slices are fulling submerged.
3. Store up to 4 weeks