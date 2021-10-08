Jason Sudeikis, Thundergong and how a childhood best friend inspired the streaming benefit concert

Let’s get to hearing from the guy we all cheer on from the sidelines as he continues to take Hollywood by storm. Jason Sudeikis is throwing a huge bash and we are all invited. This is Thundergong!

You can RSVP now to the live-streaming event, which happens on Saturday November, 20 at 07:00PM, by going to Thundergong.org. Thundergong benefits the Steps of Faith Foundation.

Plus, we talk to the Sudeikis’ childhood best friend to hear how the event first came about … and what the actor is like as a best friend.