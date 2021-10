KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Johnnie’s Jazz Bar and Grille in Liberty, Mo. is closing down temporarily, but don’t worry it’s for good reason. Johnnie’s is opening a new location at B&B theaters at the Power & Light District. We got the scoop on the move from Paul Farnsworth of Johnnie’s Jazz Bar and Grille.

To learn more about their menu, visit Johnnie’s Jazz Bar and Grille’s website.