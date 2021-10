The cold front is passing over KC early this afternoon and will be out the area totally by the end of the day. As the front moves east, the windy conditions continue as more sunshine comes back, helping us just hit 70 degrees. After some chilly mornings, highs tomorrow, Friday, and Saturday will only get to the 60s. We're still keeping eyes on the weekend as our next storm system forms in the Central Plains Saturday, with widespread rain looking likely Sunday.

FOX 4 meteorologists Joe Lauria, Karli Ritter, Michelle Bogowith, Garry Frank, and Alex Countee will keep you apprised of any severe and dangerous weather in our area. Watch their reports on your television, online, and on our Facebook page.