Just getting back to working out? This new gym has a program for you

LEAWOOD, Kan. – Does the thought of getting back in shape terrify you? You’re not alone, but there’s new gym in town. AKT Leawood has its grand opening this weekend. Their team is dedicated to creating a safe space where members are encouraged to work at their own pace and celebrate their achievements along the way.

Toni Talley was live from the gym where she talked to the trainers about their first-timers program with intro classes and more. Check out the video for a preview of some of the classes and to see how they keep the workouts interesting and perfect for those at any fitness level.

For more information on AKT Leawood, visit their website.

