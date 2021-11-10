Kansas City berry boutique serving up sweet treats at a new location

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Just when you think you’ve had enough food for the holidays don’t forget dessert. A Kansas City business is not only making sure your dinner party desserts are tasty, but they’re also making them aesthetically pleasing. And, if you want a theme to the desserts – Sugah Rush Berries can do that too.

Toni Talley joined us live from one of Sugah Rush Berrie’s newest location with Owner Tameca Williams.

Sugah Rush Berries | New location: Country Club Plaza

Whether it be for a die hard Chiefs fan or something nice for the holidays, get into the spirit this season with decorated strawberries from Sugah Rush Berries and Toni Talley was live to show us the process of decorating.

Get a sugar rush this holiday with Sugah Rush Berries now open on the Country Club Plaza. The owner, Tamika, specializes in decorated strawberries but that’s not all she does. Toni Talley joins tells us all about the popular desserts the business has to offer.