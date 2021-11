LANSING, Kan. -- Current and former employees at Lansing Correctional Facility are publically raising concerns about working conditions inside the prison. They protested across the street from the prison Friday, the second time this week.

The protest comes after a corrections officer was injured while patrolling an area inside the prison last week. The Kansas Department of Corrections said the officer was injured Nov. 3. Investigators with the department said they are looking into what happened.