Kansas City Chiefs and GEHA partnering to support Folds of Honor Gala

Great Day KC

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -This Saturday, November 13, another local organization will be doing some good for our local veterans. Folds of honor’s Kansas City chapter will host their 10th anniversary gala presented by GEHA and the Kansas City Chiefs. Joining us to tell us more about the event and this partnership is Kathy Collins from GEHA.

The Kansas City chapter of Folds of Honor is celebrating its 10th year of supporting the military families whose loved ones have died or been injured while serving. The gala is just one way they raise money for scholarships and more for those families.

If you’d like to get involved, visit KansasCity.FoldsofHonor.org, and to learn more about GEHA, visit GEHA.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest

More News

Digital First

More digital first