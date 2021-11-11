Kansas City Chiefs and GEHA partnering to support Folds of Honor Gala

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -This Saturday, November 13, another local organization will be doing some good for our local veterans. Folds of honor’s Kansas City chapter will host their 10th anniversary gala presented by GEHA and the Kansas City Chiefs. Joining us to tell us more about the event and this partnership is Kathy Collins from GEHA.

The Kansas City chapter of Folds of Honor is celebrating its 10th year of supporting the military families whose loved ones have died or been injured while serving. The gala is just one way they raise money for scholarships and more for those families.

If you’d like to get involved, visit KansasCity.FoldsofHonor.org, and to learn more about GEHA, visit GEHA.com.