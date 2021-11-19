Kansas City Chiefs and GEHA surprise a KC family and prep for Toys for Tots dropoff

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Yesterday afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs surprised a local family for the holidays. The Chiefs teamed up GEHA to bless the Kansas City family with a check for $2,500. A holiday package that included food and gifts were also included with the check. A representative from GEHA says the check will go toward utilities, rent and other essentials for the family.

You can help the Chiefs and GEHA bless more families this holiday season with the Chiefs annual Toys for Tots collection. The drive will take place this Sunday, November 21, at GEHA field at Arrowhead Stadium. You can donate new and unwrapped toys for boys and girls up to the age of 15. You can also donate cash or checks made payable to “Toys for Tots.” Everything will be collected at stadium entry points and in the parking lots during tailgates.

Chiefs Toys for Tots Collection

WHEN: Sunday, November 21

WHERE: GEHA field at Arrowhead Stadium at stadium entry points and in the parking lots during tailgates

WHAT: Donate unwrapped toys for boys and girls or checks made payable to ‘Toys for Tots’