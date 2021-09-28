Kansas City fashion designer melds the colors of her hispanic culture into her creations

KANSAS, CITY, Mo. – This hispanic fashion designer uses the colorfulness of her culture to inspire her designs. Passed down through her family, Esmeralda Lole learned to sew at a young age and used it to take the hand-me downs to reflect her own style.

“I just want to feel like I’ve bee a good person and that I’ve done the most that I can for my community, and part of that is showing young girls that you can come from nothing and build your passion into a career,” Lole said.

To learn more about her designs and apparel, check out Kyrie Eleison Couture on facebook.

