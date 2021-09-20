Kansas City Fashion Week designer gives a sneak peek at the styles

Every year fashionistas want to see what’s hot on the runway for Kansas City Fashion Week. This year is no different with the shows starting Wednesday, it’s going to be a designer-studded week with that will leave you wanting more. We’re starting off our first look with designer Pamela Lucas from the House of Pamela Renee with a preview of what she’s sending down the catwalk with her tagline, “Where Fashion Meets Education.”

You can learn more about Kansas City Fashion Week and get your tickets to the shows at KCFashionWeek.com.