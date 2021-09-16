Kansas City jazz artist takes a moment away from a national tour to talk about his music

He’s currently touring with Najee all over the United States, but world-renowned jazz musician Blair Bryant calls Kansas City home. So, when Great Day KC was looking for a new theme song, he was the natural choice. The moment he was home between tour dates, we brought him on the show.

Bryant is a multi-talented musician, playing 14 different instruments, and we asked him where he got his inspiration.

“It comes from a place of deep meaning. I’m very devoted in Christianity,” said Bryant. “I come from the church and my mother’s a musician. So, all that really inspires me.”

Learn more about the artist behind the Great Day KC soundtrack by visiting Blair Bryant’s facebook page, and check out his new self-produced album “Red Tiger” coming out soon!

