KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thirty five million have experienced the unexpected with Blue Man Group. One of Kansas City’s own is traveling as part of the group and giving Great Day KC the scoop on their performance coming to Starlight Theatre.

Blue Man Group performs in Kansas City June 24 through 26 at Starlight Theatre, and you can buy tickets at https://www.kcstarlight.com/events/event-detail-production/bluemangroup/.