Kansas City nonprofit in need of turkeys for Thanksgiving meals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – You can really make a difference for KC families this Thanksgiving. Due to the supply chain shortages, a local nonprofit is short of food donations needed for their annual Thanksgiving meal drop off. Each year, Foster Adopt Connect provides families throughout the metro with everything needed to cook a full Thanksgiving meal – and each day the number of families in need increases.

After one of their suppliers fell through for this year’s meal drop off, the KC nonprofit can really use the community’s help to make sure each one of those families gets to enjoy a warm and delicious meal this holiday. We talk to Faye Woods of Foster Adopt Connect about how you can help.

If you would like to donate a turkey for Foster Adopt Connect‘s upcoming Thanksgiving meal drop off, drop off is between 9 am and 5 pm, daily at 18600 East 37th Terrace South in Independence, Missouri.