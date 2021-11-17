Kansas City public school students experiencing Van Gogh in first post-pandemic field trip

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Van Gogh Alive Exhibit has taken over Starlight Theater and getting rave reviews. It’s the result of a partnership between the Nelson Atkins Museum and Starlight. The immersive multi-sensory art exhibit provides guests with a brand new way to experience Van Gogh, and now Kansas City students are getting a chance to experience it with what is their first post-pandemic field trip.

We talk to Alex Jones, the vice president of community engagement at Starlight Theatre and Dr. Adrianna Marshall from Kansas City Public Schools about how students are benefiting from the partnership.

For those who want to experience Van Gogh Alive for themselves – the exhibit runs until December 31. Tickets can be purchased at KCStarlight.com.