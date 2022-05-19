KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you’re ready for summer and the outdoor games, drinks and fun with friends and family that goes with it, you’re going to love KC Crew. They are bringing the summer vibes to Kansas City in a unique way.

KC Crew is the largest adult sports league across Kansas City with about 15,000 people playing last year between volleyball, softball, kickball, pickle ball, kickball, cornhole, karaoke, golf, indoor volleyball and more. They are gearing up for Adult Field Day this Saturday. It is just what you think it is. Just like field day at schools with kids playing fun games. KC Crew throws a version strictly for adults with events like Rock Paper Scissor Challenge and Giant Pong. Participants must be at least 21 since alcohol is involved.

Plus watch the video to learn about their new partnership with KC Current, plus the King of Chill Leagues which will pit Kansas City’s neighborhoods against each other with some fun games.

To learn more about their adult field day and more, visit kccrew.com.