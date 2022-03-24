KANSAS CITY, Mo. – After two years of virtual events, the Kansas City FilmFest International will soon be back and bigger than ever. It’s an opportunity to see movies before they debut in theaters nationwide. Every screening will have a question and answer session afterward. KCFFI board member Dennis Fallon says this year’s event kicks off with a special screening coming up on March 30.

“We’re celebrating Black cinema by having a film screening March 30 at B&B Theatres down here on Main Street. It’s called Hold Your Fire. It’s an IFC film. It’s an extremely award-winning film right now. Critics are raving about it,” Fallon said.

The screening event will feature Hold Your Fire director, Stefan Forbes, and producer Fab 5 Freddy. Tickets to the VIP Reception and movie screening are free. You can register here.

The Kansas City FilmFest International takes place April 25-28 at AMC Ward Parkway.

You can enter to win a pair of tickets worth $90 dollars to the festival by clicking this link.