KANSAS CITY, Mo, — Meet Chef Kyle, the KC Native competing on the new season of MasterChef: The United Tastes of America. He’s giving us the scoop on competing for Gordon Ramsay while he cooks up a dish he used on the show.

Kyle calls it a truly once-in-a-lifetime experience and describes just what it’s like to be cooking while being grilled by Gordon Ramsay himself. On May 31st, he competed to represent the midwest on the new season, but there are only five aprons available.

He can’t reveal how far he gets in the competition, but we’re rooting for this hometown cook as he competes Wednesday this summer at 7pm on FOX4!