KC nonprofit reaches out to parents and families with material, emotional and spiritual help

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A Kansas City nonprofit is celebrating a milestone in the community. Baby Grace is turning 15 and they’re inviting you to join in on their day of grace service where diapers, clothing and more will be distributed to KC families in need.

Juli Yocum, the founder and Executive Director of Baby Grace, with details and to find out how this organization got its start.

For over a decade Kansas City nonprofit, Baby Grace has served over a thousand families with care packages, diapers, plus new and gently used items for free. Their services have touched many for 15 years now and they’re celebrating with a Day of Grace Service across 13 churches in Missouri.

Learn more about Baby Grace and its Day of Grace Services visit BabyGrace.org. Plus see how you can help in their mission.