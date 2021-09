KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City’s Oktoberfest is back this weekend, October 1 and 2 at Crown Center, and we got a preview of some of the goodies that will be available.

For more information visit KCOktoberfest.com and to see how you can get your tickets, which start at $10.

And, get in the Oktoberfest mood with some of the sounds that will fill the air this weekend.