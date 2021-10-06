KC Scholarship program aims to help adults earn a degree

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Moms if you’re looking for that sign to return back to school this may be it. A local organization called KC Scholars is now accepting applications to their 2022 program. Now recently celebrating five years as an organization KC Scholars aims to award life-changing scholarships to low to modest income students that want to complete a post-secondary degree.

The Adult Learner Scholarship application deadline in Novermber, 19 2021 and you can find more information on KCScholars.org.