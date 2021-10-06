KC Scholarship program aims to help adults earn a degree

Great Day KC

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Moms if you’re looking for that sign to return back to school this may be it. A local organization called KC Scholars is now accepting applications to their 2022 program. Now recently celebrating five years as an organization KC Scholars aims to award life-changing scholarships to low to modest income students that want to complete a post-secondary degree. 

The Adult Learner Scholarship application deadline in Novermber, 19 2021 and you can find more information on KCScholars.org.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest

More News

Digital First

More digital first