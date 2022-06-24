KANSAS CITY, Mo. — You might see this colorful transport on the road around Kansas City. Check out the KC Symphony Mobile Music Box. It’s a chance to experience music out in the community with musicians from the symphony. You can see their next public performance on Saturday, June 25 at 10 and 11:30am at Concourse Park (200 Benton Boulevard, KCMO).

Great Day KC Producer Palmer Davidson met up with the Mobile Music Box and some talented musicians to take a look at the work it’s doing around the metro. Get a sneak peek at how they’re spreading the love of music near and far with their performances.

To learn more, visit https://www.kcsymphony.org/concerts-tickets/neighborhood-concerts/.