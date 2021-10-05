KC’s best chefs dish up a curbside dining event for a good cause

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Enjoy a 5-course dinner for two prepared by some of Kansas City’s greatest chefs in the comfort of your own home. This supperclub meal can be picked up curbside and all proceeds benefit the Les Dame d’Escoffier Kansas City Chapter Education Fund supporting women in the field of culinary arts. Toni Talley got details from one the chefs supporting the event, Jo Marie Scaglia, owner of Caffeteria.

Les Dames d’Escoffier Supperclub Curbside is October 8, 2021 from 5-6pm. Order now, and you’ll be able to pick up your dinner either at Union Station downtown or Olive Tree in Overland Park.