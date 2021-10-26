Kid’s craft idea to celebrate the Day of the Dead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Come November 1, many Latin communities will celebrate a holiday known as the Day of the Dead. It’s a day where the dead are remembered, celebrated, and honored. To join in on the celebration, Linda the funky artist shows us a project you can do with the kids.

Those who celebrate the day of the dead believe that the gates of heaven are opened at midnight on October 31st and the spirits of all deceased children are allowed to reunite with their families for 24 hours. On November 2nd, the spirits of the adults come down to enjoy the festivities that are prepared for them.

